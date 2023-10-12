25 years after Matthew Shepard's death, LGBTQ+ activists say equal-rights progress is at risk

FILE - Brian Harrington, right, and Chuck Beauchine pray with other mourners during the funeral of Matthew Shepard at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Friday, Oct. 16, 1998, in Casper, Wyo. Shepard, an openly gay University of Wyoming student, died Monday from a beating in Laramie, Wyoming that’s widely considered to have been at least in part motivated by his sexual orientation. (AP Photo/Michael S.

In addition to measures addressing medical treatments and sports participation, some laws restrict using the pronouns trans students use in classrooms. “We are in danger now, given the ferocity of this backlash,” he said. “If we don’t stop this with sufficient urgency, we’ll end up with half the country living with very significant bias and lack of legal protection.

Heng-Lehtinen is optimistic for the long term but said that right now, “trans people across the country are really struggling with feeling any kind of hope.” “But the other side pivoted to attacking trans people and seeking religious exemptions to get a right to discriminate against gay people,” he said. “Both of those strategies, unfortunately, have been quite successful. headtopics.com

Several activists interviewed this week by The Associated Press evoked Matthew Shepard as they discussed broader developments. His memory lives on in many manifestations, including:

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

25 years after Matthew Shepard's death, LGBTQ+ activists say equal-rights progress is at riskTwenty-five years have passed since gay 21-year-old college student Matthew Shepard died after being beaten and tied to a remote fence

`The Laramie Project' stages a special reading in Wyoming on the 25th anniversary of Shepard murderIt has been 25 years since the body of Matthew Shepard was discovered in Laramie, Wyoming.

`The Laramie Project' stages a special reading in Wyoming on the 25th anniversary of Shepard murderIt has been 25 years since the body of Matthew Shepard was discovered in Laramie, Wyoming.

`The Laramie Project' stages a special reading in Wyoming on the 25th anniversary of Shepard murderIt has been 25 years since the body of Matthew Shepard was discovered in Laramie, Wyoming.

Special reading of 'The Laramie Project' staged in Wyoming to mark 25th anniversary of killing that inspired playIt has been 25 years since the body of Matthew Shepard was discovered in Laramie, Wyoming.

Biden speaks to Jewish leadersIt has been 25 years since the body of Matthew Shepard was discovered in Laramie, Wyoming.