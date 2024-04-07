24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Tonight, we have one participating lottery that needs additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures , which have been enacted to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game. Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win.
Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process. Powerball also told players to hold onto their tickets for Saturday's drawing, as the drawing will go forward once the required pre-draw procedures have been completed
Chicago News NBC 5 Powerball Lottery Pre-Draw Procedures Tickets Drawing
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
