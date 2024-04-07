24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Tonight, we have one participating lottery that needs additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures , which have been enacted to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game. Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win.

Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process. Powerball also told players to hold onto their tickets for Saturday's drawing, as the drawing will go forward once the required pre-draw procedures have been completed

Chicago News NBC 5 Powerball Lottery Pre-Draw Procedures Tickets Drawing

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No big winner, Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.09 billionThe winning numbers drawn were 19-24-40-42-56 and the Powerball number was 23

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Chicago reports second measles case in 24 hoursChicago reports second measles case in 24 hours

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

24-Hour Vigil Highlighting the "State of the Genocide" in Gaza Held in ChicagoAs Biden spoke in Washington, organizers in Chicago highlighted his support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

4 men arrested in 24-hour span for Chicago area expressway shootingsFour people were arrested within 24 hours in connection to Chicago area expressway shootings.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Ceasefire Talks “Precarious” as Israel’s Assault on Gaza Kills 80+ in 24 HoursPalestine analyst Tahani Mustafa discusses the negotiations, UNRWA’s collapsing operations, and more.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Montgomery County Mugshots 2/16/24-2/29/24Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 02/16/2024 – 02/29/2024. All are innocent unless proven guilty.

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »