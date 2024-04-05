23-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl charged with murder in stabbing death

A 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl have both been charged with murder in connection with the recent stabbing death of a 46-year-old man, court records show. Kimberly Burgos, 23, was identified in court records as the woman charged with murdering 46-year-old Roy Ramsey on March 29. The 17-year-old girl, charged in juvenile court, has not been publicly identified. Ramsey was stabbed to death a little after 7 a.m. on March 29, on the 1400 block of 15th Avenue.

Police said witnesses reported seeing him fighting with “a group of females,” but not what sparked the altercation. Both Burgos and the girl were identified as suspects quickly. And both were arrested the next day, a short distance from where the stabbing occurred, authorities said. Burgos is being held at Santa Rita Jail without bail and had her first court appearance on Thursday, records sho

