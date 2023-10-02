22-year-old woman critical after Paterson’s third shooting in 1 day, police say

Chris Sheldon | NJ Advance Media for NJ.comA woman was shot and hospitalized in critical condition in what was Paterson’s third shooting on Sunday, authorities said.A Paterson Police officer heard gunshots at 9:22 p.m. in the area of Van Houten and Cianci streets and called for backup, according to a release from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

A woman was shot and hospitalized in critical condition in what was Paterson’s third shooting on Sunday, authorities said. A Paterson Police officer heard gunshots at 9:22 p.m. in the area of Van Houten and Cianci streets and called for backup, according to a release from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The officers found a 22-year-old Paterson woman who had been shot, the office said. She was rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center where, as of Monday afternoon, she was listed in critical condition, the office said.began just after 6:30 a.m. in the area of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street when police found a 19-year-old Paterson man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. He was rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

As of Monday afternoon, the man has not been identified. The second shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The officers found a 22-year-old Paterson woman who had been shot, the office said. She was rushed to St. Joseph's University Medical Center where, as of Monday afternoon, she was listed in critical condition, the office said.began just after 6:30 a.m. in the area of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street when police found a 19-year-old Paterson man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. He was rushed to St. Joseph's University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The second shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Highland Street and Park Place, the office said. Police found two people shot, a 19-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both residents of the city.

They were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center where the man died and the woman was being treated for her injuries, authorities said.It was unclear if any of the three shootings were related.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to contact the office's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO