22-year-old man slashed in face with box cutter on NYC subway: cops

The victim was on an uptown A train at the 72nd Street station in the Upper West Side just before 2 a.m. when another straphanger sliced his face with the weapon, authorities said.
The victim stayed on board until the 96th Street station, where he was treated for his injuries by EMS, according to police.The 40-year-old victim – who was attacked at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday – was listed in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.That suspect ran off after the assault, police said, and no one has been arrested in either case.so far this year compared to last – with arrests and summonses on the rails soaring by more than 50% compared to the same period last year.
