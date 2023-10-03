22-year-old man slashed in face with box cutter on NYC subway: cops

Trump attacks judge's clerk, 'Schumer’s girlfriend,' online — as she sits in the same roomA 22-year-old man was slashed in the face with a box cutter on a Manhattan train early Tuesday, cops said.The motive for the attack was not immediately known.The suspect – last seen wearing a purple jacket, black shirt and gray pants – bolted from the train after the violent encounter, cops said.

The motive for the attack was not immediately known.The suspect – last seen wearing a purple jacket, black shirt and gray pants – bolted from the train after the violent encounter, cops said.

Read more:

nypost »

Noelia Voight of Utah crowned Miss USA 2023Miss Utah USA Noelia Voight won the 72nd Miss USA Pageant in Nevada over the weekend.

Noelia Voigt of Utah crowned Miss USA 2023Miss Utah USA Noelia Voigt won the 72nd Miss USA Pageant in Nevada over the weekend.

New York City launches nation's first telehealth abortion care servicesNYC Health + Hospitals' abortion care services will be available seven days a week.

Subway rider slashed in face with box cutter on Upper West SideIt happened shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, as a northbound A train was passing through 72nd Street and Central Park West.

Subway rider slashed on A train overnight in ManhattanIt happened shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, as a northbound A train was passing through 72nd Street and Central Park West.

Trump to face off against AG Letitia James for 2nd day of NYC civil fraud caseTrump spent much of day one stone-faced in the courtroom, and angrily ranted to the media that the trial is a 'witch hunt.'

Trump attacks judge's clerk, 'Schumer’s girlfriend,' online — as she sits in the same roomA 22-year-old man was slashed in the face with a box cutter on a Manhattan train early Tuesday, cops said.

The victim was on an uptown A train at the 72nd Street station in the Upper West Side just before 2 a.m. when another straphanger sliced his face with the weapon, authorities said.

The motive for the attack was not immediately known.The suspect – last seen wearing a purple jacket, black shirt and gray pants – bolted from the train after the violent encounter, cops said.

The victim stayed on board until the 96th Street station, where he was treated for his injuries by EMS, according to police.The 40-year-old victim – who was attacked at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday – was listed in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.That suspect ran off after the assault, police said, and no one has been arrested in either case.so far this year compared to last – with arrests and summonses on the rails soaring by more than 50% compared to the same period last year.

Here's why you should order groceries with FreshDirect: Fall offerings

The 6 best infrared sauna blankets of 2023, plus benefits and expert tips

40 hot and popular holiday toys to shop for in 2023, per trend experts — from"Barbie" to Bluey

Mugshot revealed after man charged with kidnapping 9-year-old girl found in cabinet inside his camper

Judge at Trump civil fraud trial implores media to stop saying he valued Mar-a-Lago at $18MAll the details on Anya Taylor-Joy’s unconventional wedding dress

Jenelle Evans hits back at new David Eason abuse allegations after son Jace’s third disappearance

Paris Hilton channels Elle Woods in pink fur vest and matching skirt to Chanel showRobert Mecea