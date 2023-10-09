21 Things Adults Wish They Knew In Their 20s And 30s

Older Adults Are Revealing Things They"Took For Granted" In Their 20s And 30s, And I'll Be Thinking About These For A While

"I took my mom for granted. She used to annoy me with her constant calls and her always checking up on me. I would feel frustrated with feeling like I had to pacify her with my precious time because she liked to call me every single day to check in. When she died suddenly when I was 39, I had no idea how much those daily check-ins really meant to me.

"In the '90s and early 2000s, it was SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) or 'just get on with life; other people have it worse,' which I am living proof of why that is the worst advice ever!""I took for granted how easy it is to lose sight of your dreams. I allowed myself to give up too many times.

"It was a point of pride that my hair was thick (menopause wiped that right out). Forgot to floss? Meh, I'll do it tomorrow (HUGE mistake). Truly, learn to take care of yourself.""I was certain my husband and I would be happily married for many years to come.

"I have to plan for my future, work and contribute to a retirement account, pay rent — basically just be an adult, and it sucks.""Fourty-one years old here. I took my health for granted, for sure, along with my friendships. COVID didn't help, of course, but all of us have gotten worse at staying in touch, and it's been depressing.

"Sleep is a huge one. I'm deeply ashamed of every nap I ever missed as a child and will take the time to nap if my body is tired. I'm not ashamed to admit that as a 29-year-old, I nap. A lot. My struggles with my mental health leave me exhausted and sometimes getting out of bed is literally draining that I fall asleep on the sofa the second I sit down. It shouldn’t be frowned upon.

