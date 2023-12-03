21 Men Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting in Indiana

A child solicitation sting conducted in Greenwood, Indiana resulted in the arrest of 21 men, including a public servant. The sting operation involved law enforcement agencies and targeted adults who believed they were meeting a 14 or 15-year-old child. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the United States Secret Service have been actively working on similar cases to protect children from predators.

One of the arrested individuals is a 45-year-old public servant from the Indianapolis Fire Department





