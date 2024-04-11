2025 Toyota 4Runner Introduces New Trailhunter Trim

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is a totally new SUV , which means it’s also ripe for Toyota to try new things like the Trailhunter trim. Now, we’ve seen the Trailhunter name before, namely in use on the just-redesigned Tacoma. Its purpose for the pickup is similar to the 4Runner, but let’s take a quick lap through everything you get on the new Trailhunter.

For starters, think of it as a sister trim to the TRD Pro, sitting right at the top of the trim structure in both feature content and (of course) price. It comes standard with the top powertrain option, which is the i-Force Max hybrid consisting of a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission. Output stands at 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. As you’d expect, it comes with four-wheel drive, and just like the TRD models, it gets an electronic locking rear differential as standard equipment. Beyond these similarities, the Trailhunter begins to diverge into its own proposition. Toyota says that it’s the ideal package for overlanders, and we’d have to agree. Straight from the factory, it comes with a ton of parts that Toyota collaborated on with popular off-road component companies. Old Man Emu 2.5-inch forged shocks (with rear remote reservoirs) are fitted, which Toyota says are better suited to heavy loads than the Fox shocks that come on the TRD Pr

