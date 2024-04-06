2025 Lexus NX: A Compact SUV with Hybrid Powertrains

Lexus introduces the 2025 NX , a compact SUV with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. The sharp styling and abundance of standard tech make it an attractive choice. However, the tech can be frustrating to use, and the back seat space is limited compared to some rivals.

Overall, the 2025 NX offers a unique alternative in the luxury SUV market.

Lexus 2025 NX Compact SUV Hybrid Powertrains Plug-In Hybrid Luxury SUV

