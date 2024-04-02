2025 Cadillac CT5 Pricing Revealed with Surprising Changes to Trim Levels

Cars Direct reveals pricing for the 2025 Cadillac CT5, with surprising changes to the trim levels. The base 'Luxury' trim has been eliminated, and the starting price for the Premium Luxury trim is $44,290.

The Sport trim has also increased by $4,500. Despite the increases, the CT5 remains the most affordable luxury option compared to competitors like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.

