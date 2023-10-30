2024 Tesla Model 3 Highland Deep Dive: Understanding the Tech

You can learn a lot about a car by paying attention to what its engineers fix with a midcycle facelift. In the case of, the main upgrades focus on refining the old car's cabin, but if you look deeper, you'll find several small but meaningful suspension and chassis changes aimed at delivering more driving refinement.

Also called frequency-selective damping, there's some clever engineering in this technology, but it's neither new nor exotic. Koni developed the idea in the late 1990s and claims it has put more than 1.5 million vehicles on the road with frequency-selective dampers, and it's just one supplier among more than a half dozen companies with patents on selective-frequency valves.Like the car it replaces, the 2024 Tesla Model 3 uses a variable-ratio steering rack.

With the 2024 Model 3 Highland, however, engineers slowed down the steering across the range, meaning a driver needs to input more steering than before to make the same turn. Tesla wouldn't share the slowest and quickest ratios for the old and new car, but it did reveal that the"overall" ratio increased from 10.3:1 to 10.6:1. The goals with these changes are more linear steering response and better predictability and stability, particularly at higher speeds. headtopics.com

The 2024 Model 3 Highland's new forged steel control arm should hopefully solve this problem. The arm now has an enclosed housing for the ball joint with nowhere for water to enter from the top. And while forged steel will rust like any metal that contains iron, it will take longer to rust than the cast part.This change is difficult to spot both in pictures and in person, but the 2024 Tesla Model 3's redesigned knuckles move the steering axis to deliver a more refined driving experience.

Check out the front brake dust shields on the red Model 3 Highland. This car was built with the left shield installed on the right side of the car and vice versa. The shields were installed in this same"backward" fashion at the rear of the car.Tesla would certainly like to rewrite its reputation for spotty quality with the updated Model 3, but here's evidence there's still room for improvement in the system. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: MotorTrend »

Tesla Model 3 Tops Fleet EV Charts, But Chevy Bolt Gets A Government BoostWhile Tesla outpaces its competitors in fleet sales, its presence in the commercial market doesn't mirror its dominance in the consumer sector Read more ⮕

Nikki Haley swipes at Trump as GOP candidates tout staunch support for IsraelNnamdi Egwuonwu is a 2024 NBC News campaign embed. Read more ⮕

Mike Pence Drops Out of 2024 Presidential RaceFormer Vice President Mike Pence suspended his 2024 presidential campaign on Saturday, with his campaign running low on money and the Republican Party moving in a different direction than the longtime Indiana conservative. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears to Release Volume Two of Her Memoir in 2024Britney Spears is planning to release volume two of her memoir, 'The Woman in Me,' in 2024. Read more ⮕

Disney's Two New 2024 Movie Delays Explained: What It Means For Pixar & Live-Action RemakesDisney's 2 new 2024 movie delays have made audiences curious about the future of the studio's Pixar movies and live-action remakes of animated films. Read more ⮕

Dungeons Of Hinterberg Announced For 2024 ReleaseWe thought it was about time we showed you a deeper dive into the social side to Dungeons of Hinterberg! In this new trailer, we explore a day in the life of Luisa, what she gets up to and who she meets. Meeting new people and building relationships will help you grow through your adventure! Wishlist today on Steam: https://bit. Read more ⮕