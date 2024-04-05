2024 SheBelieves Cup: USWNT to Compete Against Top Nations in Mini-Tournament

The 2024 SheBelieves Cup will see the USWNT back in action against fellow top nations looking to hoist a trophy from the mini-tournament. It's been a tournament the U.S. has dominated in years past, having won four in a row with a fifth straight win possible this time. Here's what to know about the 2024 SheBelieves Cup, from how to watch the USWNT , participating teams and more: The SheBelieves Cup is an annual U.S.

-based tournament comprising four teams that compete in a round-robin style format. Usually there are three games played and the team with the most points accumulated lifts the trophy. However, in 2024, there's a tweak to the format that will see each team play a semifinal before either competing for the trophy or the third-place prize. The first edition of the tournament began in 2016 and has been hosted every year since. The USWNT have won six times, while France won in 2017 and England in 2019. The U.S. won the last four tournament

How to watch the USWNT in the 2024 SheBelieves CupThe U.S. women's national team will compete in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup against Japan, Canada and Brazil. Here's what to know to catch the action.

Mallory Swanson, Catarina Macario highlight USWNT SheBelieves Cup rosterAfter lengthy absences due to injuries, the Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macario will make their valiant returns to the United States women's national team for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup on April 6 and 9.

