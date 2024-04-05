2024 Predicted to be an Extremely Active Year for Atlantic Basin Hurricanes

Hurricane forecasters at Colorado State University predict an extremely active year for Atlantic Basin tropical storms and hurricanes in 2024. They forecast 11 hurricanes, with five of them being major storms of Category 3 intensity or higher. The researchers also predict that 23 storms may become intense enough to be named. These values are well above the average for the period of 1991-2020.

The forecasters attribute the above-average season to extremely warm ocean temperatures and a decrease in wind shear due to upcoming La Niña conditions. The report also indicates the probability of storms making landfall, with a 62% chance of at least one major hurricane hitting the U.S. coastline. Specifically, there is a 34% chance on the East Coast and a 42% chance on the Gulf Coast. Additionally, there is a 66% chance of a major hurricane tracking through the Caribbean

