2024 NFL Draft Updates and Seahawks News

Mocks? How dare I? Who’s drinking the J.J. Juice? Geno is better than you think (think about it!). More draft profiles. And more. The 2024 NFL Draft is almost upon us feeble minded folks. Tune into Field Gulls to fill your gullet. Thanks for being here! J.J. McCarthy's draft rise could be media-induced delusions - Seaside JoeIf J.J.

McCarthy is 'the green room slide' on draft day, the Seahawks should also pass on Michigan QB: Seaside Joe 1860 Seahawks to host Penn State TE Theo Johnson for top-30 visit - Seahawks WireTight end is one of several positions that should be on the Seahawks' to-do list going into the 2024 NFL draft. Listen to my first appearance on the new Puck Sports podcast – Seahawks Draft BlogEvery Thursday I’ll be appearing on Puck Sports, courtesy of Superior Linen. Our first show is out now so please check it out below and be sure to subscribe (Puck Sports is available wherever you get your podcasts). Also today, Puck has a great interview up with Mike Garafol

2024 NFL Draft Seahawks J.J. Mccarthy Michigan QB Penn State TE Theo Johnson Puck Sports Podcast Seahawks Draft Blog

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FieldGulls / 🏆 66. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Open Field: Who are your 2024 NFL Draft crushes for the Seahawks?Which player(s) do you absolutely want to see in a Seahawks uniform?

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

2024 NFL Draft order: Where the Seahawks will be picking in all seven roundsWe now know the specific slots for all of the Seattle Seahawks’ draft choices.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks trade back, acquire more picksThis draft is taking a look at what we might see if the value is there to pick up more picks while moving off of Day 1 entirely.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seattle Seahawks' Decision to Trade Down in 2024 NFL DraftThe Seattle Seahawks, who have just one draft pick on each of the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft, are considering whether or not to trade down from pick sixteen to acquire additional picks. The potential value of such trades is evaluated based on previous seasons' trade data.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

2024 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks top 30 visits trackerSee who’s had a formal top 30 visit with the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the NFL Draft in Detroit.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

2024 NFL Draft odds: Chiefs favored to draft Texas WR Xavier WorthyThe record-setting wideout could potentially land in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Who will land the speedy receiver come April? Check out the latest odds.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »