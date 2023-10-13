2024 NFL draft: Scouts on Caleb Williams strengths, comps, stats

Matt Miller is an NFL draft analyst for ESPN, providing in-depth scouting on the nation's top pro prospects. A Missouri native, Matt joined ESPN in 2022 and also contributes to SportsCenter, NFL Live and ESPN Radio. You can follow Matt on Twitter via @nfldraftscout.you've seen play college football in the past 10 years.
So what makes Williams so special? Is he a sure thing? Why are scouts throwing around the phrase"best ever" when talking about his game? We talked to more than a dozen scouts, coaches and executives about Williams' talent over the past four months, digging into his strengths, concerns (if there are any), comps and pro projection.
"With Caleb, there are a number of throws in his toolbox that just don't exist in most," said one scout for an NFL team with a potential need at quarterback."What really sets him apart is his elusive combination of feel for when to take those calculated risks, the willingness to do so and the physical ability to actually pull it off at a consistent rate. headtopics.com
There's also the USC offensive line, which won't win any Joe Moore Awards this season, and certainly didn't last year. Over the past two seasons, Williams has been pressured on 32.7% of his passes (above the national average) but has a sack rate of just 5.4% (below the average), which points to his awesome ability to elude.
"Williams would have been drafted first overall in both 2020 and 2021 ," another NFL general manager said."That's no knock on either player -- and they're both really good in the league -- but Williams is a difference-maker. Joe and Trevor are distributors. Great ones. Caleb is a game-changer. headtopics.com
No defender has been within 5 yards of Williams' target on 37.3% of his attempts this season, sixth highest in the FBS. The USC offense is designed to confuse cornerbacks and safeties with misdirection and overlapping route trees, forcing defensive mistakes, and Williams has capitalized.