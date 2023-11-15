2024 Mini Cooper JCW: A Last Spin for the Outgoing Generation

Mini is phasing out most of its current generation models, but we wanted to give the outgoing 2024 Mini Cooper JCW one last spin. Zipping around the South Carolina playground that is BMW's US Headquarters, the most performance-forward Mini is unsurprisingly Germanic. With sharp steering, biting brakes, and a seriously capable attitude, the Mini Cooper JCW is less playful but also better than ever as it morphs into a new generation.

It's no secret that the Mini Cooper is a uniquely European design. From its inception to the modern-day reincarnations, Minis have possessed a certain style, attitude, and feel that simply wouldn't be found in a compact hatchback from Detroit. A Mini is not just a cheaper, smaller tool for moving trinkets and people around. This is reflected in the price, of course, as the 2024 Mini Cooper JCW we tested in BMW's North American home base that is Greer, South Carolina, cost a whopping $43,79

