2024 Land Rover Defender Review: The definitive luxury off-roader

2023 Land Rover Defender V8 wheel approach heightLand Rover Defender 110 cargo areaLand Rover Defender 110 Luggage Test under floor storageis a big, boxy, off-road-ready SUV, which means it’s a very sought-after commodity at the moment – even if many owners have no intention of getting it muddier than what a Target parking lot on a rainy day can throw at it. If you do, however, that’s great! It can definitely take you far off the beaten path. Of course, so can other big, boxy off-roaders.

A second, slightly less powerful V8 engine option is added to the Defender lineup, but its availability depends on the model. Good for 493 horsepower and dubbed P500, it is the only V8 option for the 130, which wasn’t available with a V8 at all last year. It is also the new engine for the Defender 110 SE trim level, but the V8 engine in the Defender 110 “V8” trim level (as well as the Carpathian Edition) remains the 518-hp P525 engine.

Standard on every Defender is Land Rover's Pivi Pro 10-inch-wide touchscreen (above middle) interface, but an optional, taller 11.4-inch touchscreen is available. The 10-inch standard screen is handsomely sandwiched in between the dash's prominent horizontal cross-members, making it almost appear to be a cool retroactive modification. The larger screen juts out beyond those cross-members for a less elegant, integrated appearance. headtopics.com

If you want a third row, get the new Defender 130. You’ll certainly lose even more off-road maneuverability and capability (especially in regards to departure angle), but you gain a three-across third row where adults can actually fit. Again, that boxy shape is helpful here, too, since it provides a less claustrophobic feel than other three-row luxury SUVs.

Speaking of, standard on the “V8” and Carpathian Edition trim levels of the 90 and 110 is a more powerful version of the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 good for 518 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. It’s the P525 and you can’t get it in the 130. It gets bespoke transmission settings from the eight-speed automatic and is capable of sending the 110 from 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds, and the 90 from 0-60 mph in just 4.9. Fuel economy is 14/19/16 for the 110 V8 and 15/19/16 for the 90 V8. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: therealautoblog »

2024 Range Rover Velar Remains a Fancy ConfectionThe junior Range Rover leans into its art-house image. Read more ⮕

View Photos of the 2024 Range Rover VelarThe Range Rover Velar is larger than the baby Evoque, putting it in the compact-luxury-SUV class. Read more ⮕

The Conan Chronicles 4K Limited Edition Arrives in 2024Arrow is producing a Conan Chronicles 4K Limited Edition Blu-ray set that is set to arrive early in 2024 and contains both classic films. Read more ⮕

Iowa poll: Nikki Haley surges as Ron DeSantis frozen in placeIowa Republicans will be first to vote in the 2024 primary calendar. Read more ⮕

ECB hawks take aim at rate cut bets for first half of 2024ECB hawks take aim at rate cut bets for first half of 2024 Read more ⮕

Style comes at steep premium with 2024 Mercedes GLC CoupeA redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is headed to showrooms shortly. Read more ⮕