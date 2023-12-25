2024 Fiat 500e (Red) Edition Returns to North America

The 2024 Fiat 500e (Red) edition marks the return of the electric 500 to North America. The Fiat 500e returns to North America with the 2024 Fiat 500e (Red) edition the first model to appear, starting early in 2024. First shipments of the all-electric car will be to Quebec and British Columbia, before expanding to other provinces. The starting price is a competitive one for a BEV in Canada: $39,995 CAD.

Remember to factor in the federal EV discount under the iZEV program as well as provincial discounts where applicable, which together could reduce the sticker price by up to $12,000 (the figure for Quebec buyers). The price does not include freight and destination charges (totaling $2,095). In case you’re wondering, the 500e in wider and longer than the previous gas-powered 500. Which allows Fiat to promise improved interior space and storage. Design-wise, the 500e is still plenty recognizable as a 500, but it sports new front and rear LED lighting, and updated front grille and e-latch door handles. The model rides on 17-inch wheels





auto123 » / 🏆 566. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Porsche Announces Pricing and Powertrain Options for 2024 PanameraPorsche has confirmed the pricing and powertrain options for the 2024 Panamera, including a base model with rear-wheel drive and a turbocharged V-6 engine, as well as a Turbo E-Hybrid grade with a peak output of 670 hp. More powertrain options, including plug-in hybrids, are also expected.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »

Postseason Rankings Update for the 2024 Class2024 FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟COUNTDOWN Our NEW No. 1 overall player in 2024 is Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith (Jermiah_Smith1) “There has not been a No. 1 overall wide receiver since Dorial Green-Beckham in 2012 but there has not been a receiver like Smith since arguably Julio Jones in the 2008 class” - adamgorney What made Jeremiah Smith No.1 overall? “He’s fast, he’s strong, he has awesome hands and a phenomenal work ethic to be the best” -AG See the FULL list of the updated five-stars HERE👇

Source: Rivals - 🏆 536. / 51 Read more »

Winter 2024 Fashion Trends Revealed in Recent Resort SeasonA breakdown of the key trends for winter 2024 revealed in the recent resort season, including the surge of mermaid-inspired looks and the growing popularity of the color blue.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »

Assembly Speaker Rivas Makes Leadership Changes for 2024 SessionAssembly Speaker Robert Rivas puts key allies into leadership posts and shuffles the top posts on committees heading into the 2024 session of the Legislature. One big winner: Pro-housing advocates.

Source: CalMatters - 🏆 261. / 63 Read more »

Housing Market Predictions for 2024Industry forecasters predict that mortgage rates will continue to slide in 2024, enticing more homeowners to list their properties and bringing out more buyers. Some areas of the country are expected to see gains in home prices.

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Winners and Losers in the 2024 Recruiting CycleThis article discusses the winners and losers in the 2024 recruiting cycle, highlighting teams that had success and those that missed out. It mentions the Miami Hurricanes' success in flipping a recruit from Florida State.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »