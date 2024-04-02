2024 Denver Auto Show to Feature Toyota, Chevrolet, and Subaru

Up front at the Colorado Convention Center for the opening of the 2024 Denver Auto Show will be large new-car displays from Toyota and Chevrolet, with smaller space taken by Subaru at one end of the main showroom hall and a ride course for electric vehicles at the other end. The show will open at noon Thursday and continue to 5 p.m. It will be Senior’s Day, and admission will be half-price for those 65 and older.
Regular ticket prices are $16 for adults 13 and older, $8 for children 6-12 and free admission for kids 5 and younger. The car show will continue from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7. An opening-day highlight will continue Thursday with the annual Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame dinner and Denver Auto Show Opening Gala. The Fame dinner is at 5 p.m., with gala opening on the showroom floor at 7 p.m
