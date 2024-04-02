Head Topics

2024 Denver Auto Show to Feature Toyota, Chevrolet, and Subaru

Automotive News

The 2024 Denver Auto Show will showcase large new-car displays from Toyota and Chevrolet, with Subaru occupying a smaller space. There will also be a ride course for electric vehicles. The show will open on Thursday and continue until Sunday, April 7. Senior's Day will offer half-price admission for those 65 and older. Regular ticket prices range from $8 to $16. The opening day will include the Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame dinner and Denver Auto Show Opening Gala.

Up front at the Colorado Convention Center for the opening of the 2024 Denver Auto Show will be large new-car displays from Toyota and Chevrolet, with smaller space taken by Subaru at one end of the main showroom hall and a ride course for electric vehicles at the other end. The show will open at noon Thursday and continue to 5 p.m. It will be Senior’s Day, and admission will be half-price for those 65 and older.

Regular ticket prices are $16 for adults 13 and older, $8 for children 6-12 and free admission for kids 5 and younger. The car show will continue from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7. An opening-day highlight will continue Thursday with the annual Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame dinner and Denver Auto Show Opening Gala. The Fame dinner is at 5 p.m., with gala opening on the showroom floor at 7 p.m

