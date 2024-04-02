2024 Denver Auto Show to Feature Toyota, Chevrolet, and Subaru

Up front at the Colorado Convention Center for the opening of the 2024 Denver Auto Show will be large new-car displays from Toyota and Chevrolet, with smaller space taken by Subaru at one end of the main showroom hall and a ride course for electric vehicles at the other end. The show will open at noon Thursday and continue to 5 p.m. It will be Senior’s Day, and admission will be half-price for those 65 and older.

Regular ticket prices are $16 for adults 13 and older, $8 for children 6-12 and free admission for kids 5 and younger. The car show will continue from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7. An opening-day highlight will continue Thursday with the annual Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame dinner and Denver Auto Show Opening Gala. The Fame dinner is at 5 p.m., with gala opening on the showroom floor at 7 p.m

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



denverpost / 🏆 13. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denver City Council greenlights city raising up to $115M to buy Denver Post, Embassy Suites buildingsFour council members voted against the Denver Post building purchase financing on Monday with Shontel Lewis calling the deal a “terrible use of tax dollars.”

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

PHOTOS: Denver March Powwow 2024The Denver March Powwow took place March 15-17 at the Denver Coliseum.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Denver distillery moving to Boulder County, will close Denver taproomA Denver distillery is relocating to Louisville. When it does, it will close its Denver taproom and restaurant.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Man dies in Denver auto-pedestrian crashAt least one teen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash on Interstate 225 near Alameda Avenue, Aurora Police in Colorado said.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

Married at First Sight Recap: Michael Gets Cold Feet Heading Into Decision DayDenver might be the worst city to film a dating show in.

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »

Married at First Sight Recap: Only One Couple Left Standing With Five Episodes Left in SeasonFive of the six pairings have failed in the show's first Denver-based season.

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »