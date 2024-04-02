2024 Buick Envision Gets a Starting Price of $45,670 CAD

The revised 2024 Buick Envision will come with a $45,670 CAD starting price when it arrives at dealerships this summer. The automaker continues its rejuvenation of its lineup with this mid-cycle tweak of the Envision SUV. If you recall, the 2024 Envision was first shown last summer, but it’s been a long wait since then for more details regarding the specs, pricing and launch date for the model.

The update for the compact crossover includes a redesigned front end, inspired at least in part by the automaker’s recent Wildcat concept. Overall, the design hews very closely to the new Envista and the revised Encore GX, both debuting this year as well. The interior is updated as well, notably in terms of the dashboard. It now harbours a massive display 30 inches wide, which encompasses the driver data cluster on the left and the multimedia touchscreen on the right

