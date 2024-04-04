2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Predicted to be Extremely Active

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season is predicted to be extremely active, with above-average figures of named storms , hurricanes, and major hurricanes . The forecast is based on current observations and forecast model data, considering factors such as water temperature , wind patterns , and surface pressure .

The experts at Colorado State University have a history of producing detailed and well-informed forecasts.

