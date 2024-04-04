2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Predicted to be 'Extremely Active'

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has been predicted to be ' extremely active ,' according to Colorado State University (CSU) meteorologists. The meteorologists' predictions forecast that there will be 23 named storms in 2024, with 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes . It's the highest number of hurricanes the meteorologists have predicted in their 41-year history of publishing the outlooks in April.

Prior to this year, the highest number of predicted hurricanes made by the CSU team was for nine hurricanes in 1995, according to an Axios report. Record warm tropical and eastern subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are cited as the primary reason behind the forecast, CSU said. In addition to above-average ocean temperatures, El Niño is expected to transition into La Niña by this summer or fall. El Niño and La Niña are two climate patterns that greatly impact Earth's weather

