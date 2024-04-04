2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Predicted to be 'Extremely Active'

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has been predicted to be ' extremely active ,' according to Colorado State University (CSU) meteorologists. The meteorologists' predictions forecast that there will be 23 named storms in 2024, with 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes . It's the highest number of hurricanes the meteorologists have predicted in their 41-year history of publishing the outlooks in April.
Prior to this year, the highest number of predicted hurricanes made by the CSU team was for nine hurricanes in 1995, according to an Axios report. Record warm tropical and eastern subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are cited as the primary reason behind the forecast, CSU said. In addition to above-average ocean temperatures, El Niño is expected to transition into La Niña by this summer or fall. El Niño and La Niña are two climate patterns that greatly impact Earth's weather
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Extremely Active Colorado State University Meteorologists Named Storms Hurricanes Major Hurricanes Warm Sea Surface Temperatures El Niño La Niña Climate Patterns
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: efashionallure - 🏆 721. / 51 Read more »
Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »