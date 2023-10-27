The transition to electric vehicles is in full swing, and the Volkswagen ID.4 is unquestionably a model mean to be accessible. For 2023, the ID.4 returns mildly updated, featuring discreet but notable improvements over the 2022 version. Specifications sheet of 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro RWD w/LG BatterySpecifications sheet of 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 2023 Pro RWD w/SK On Battery

That said. It should be noted that, at the time of writing, neither the Standard nor the rear-wheel drive ID.4 Pro models are available to order on the VW Canada website. “Out of stock for 2023”, we’re told. You are also invited to add your name to the queue, presumably for 2024, or even 2025. Alrighty then.

Interior of the 2023 Volkswagen ID.4The ID.4 continues to shine in this area with a spacious, well-conceived interior. The 12.0-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system is now standard on all models. Although it has failing in terms of usability, the EV does have features such as navigation and wireless integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.The VW ID.4 offers generous leg- and headroom both front and rear. Heated front seats are standard on all models. headtopics.com

Drver data screen in the 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Photo: Auto123 Technologies in the 2023 Volkswagen ID.4The three-zone automatic climate control system is available in the more luxurious versions, offering personalized comfort for front and rear passengers. The touch-sensitive buttons, however, spoil the experience and will lead some users to engage it as little as possible. We can't even imagine driving in the middle of winter with gloves on... Fortunately, like most electric vehicles, the ID.

With the Intuitive Start function, the act of pressing a button to start your car becomes obsolete. Your vehicle recognizes your presence and automatically “wakes up” like Sleeping Beauty kissed by her true love once you touch the handle - provided you have your key fob with you. headtopics.com

