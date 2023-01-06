2023 State of Climate Action Report: Assessing Progress and Setting Targets

This article focuses on the 2023 findings of the annual State of Climate Action report series. View past articles here: Today’s climate change headlines often seem at odds with each other. One day, it’s catastrophic wildfires wreaking havoc around the world; the next, it’s an optimistic piece on the rapid scale-up of solar and wind power. Taken together, such stories can make it challenging to understand the broader state of climate action.

Are countries deploying climate solutions effectively if greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are still rising? Where is the world making enough progress to overcome the climate crisis, and where are leaders falling short? What specific steps can get us on track?report provides a comprehensive roadmap of what’s needed by 2030 and 2050 to limit warming to 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F), the limit scientists say is necessary for preventing increasingly devastating and irreversible impacts of climate change. It sets out the specific targets each sector will need to hit to achieve Paris Agreement goals and assesses where the world is toda





cleantechnica » / 🏆 565. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newsom not delivering 2023 State of the State speech; will tour state to tout agendaCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom won't give a State of the State address this year, shunning the teleprompter that has frustrated him because of his dyslexia in favor of a statewide tour this month. More like a dysfunctional brain! Sleazy politician. He even looks like a typical slime politician you would see in a movie. What’s he gonna say? ODs are down? We actually DONT have the highest number of people living below the poverty line or on welfare?

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Penn State-Ohio State 2023 free live stream: What channel is Penn State football on?The Buckeyes have won 13 of 15 meetings against Penn State at the Horseshoe in Big Ten play.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Cross-country preview, 2023: All-State and All-Group runners returning in 2023Here's a look at the all-state and all-group runners from a year ago that will come back poised and ready for the 2023 season.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »

2023 Season Preview: Stars, X-Factors and Unknowns for Ohio State’s Offense in 2023We break the biggest stars, X-factors and unknowns for Ohio State's offense as it enters 2023 loaded with weapons but with uncertainty at quarterback and up front.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »

US action on climate change will start to get serious in 2023The Inflation Reduction Act will accelerate US progress on boosting renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions in 2023 as a decade of funding starts lol 'C(LIE)MATE CHANGE' is nothing but an absurdity.

Source: newscientist - 🏆 541. / 51 Read more »

Verizon Climate Resilience Prize Winner Spotlight: 10Power2023 Verizon Climate Resilience Prize Winner 10Power creates climate resilience through on-site energy generation.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »