2023’s Fat Bear Week queen is 128 ‘Grazer’

champion. It’s the first title for the fierce mother and expert angler, who defeated 32 “Chunk” in the Fat Bear Tuesday final by more than 85,000 votes.

Travel better with news, tips and guides that make you feel like a local wherever you go. In your inbox, Thursdays.Grazer is the third sow, or female bear, to win the tournament. She joins Holly, who won in 2019, and 2018 winner 409 “Beadnose,” who is believed to have died.

"The girls did really well this year," said Naomi Boak, a media ranger at Katmai National Park and Preserve. "It was the year of the sow."has built a reputation for being a warrior mother, quick to challenge any of the top bears at Brooks River to protect her family. That behavior led fans to turn her name into a verb (This season, 128 was solo for the first time in years.

That left three legendary ladies in the 12-bear bracket — 901, 435 “Holly,” and 128 “Grazer” — with 32 “Chunk” rounding out the. The results of those matchups were substantial. Both Grazer and Chunk won their spots in the championship round in landslide defeats.If the competition was based on size alone, Chunk had the advantage going into the finals.

Grazer could not be immediately reached for comment, as she is a wild animal living in a remote national park in Alaska. (However, ahead of the competition, The Washington PostEven before Fat Bear Tuesday, more than a million votes had been counted, shattering last year's record. That's despite the new cybersecurity details installed on theThe new winner gets nothing.

The win does, however, signal that 128 and her fallen competition are well-positioned to survive hibernation. Not only can they stay in their dens snug as a bug in a rug all winter, they should emerge next spring with enough body mass in the bank to wait out the salmon run’s return to the river.

