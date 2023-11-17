2023 NCAA Cross-Country Championships: Everything You Need to Know

On Saturday, November 18, the nation’s best collegiate runners will face off at the 2023 NCAA Cross-Country Championships. After months of heavy mileage and hard fought performances to qualify, Division I programs around the country will descend on Charlottesville , Virginia , for the ultimate team showdown . Here is everything you need to know, including broadcast schedule and storylines, about the Big Dance this weekend.

How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Cross-Country ChampionshipsStreaming Information: The championships will be shown live on ESPNU and ESPN+ on Saturday, November 18. The broadcast begins at 9:30 a.m. ET. Where: This year, the meet will take place at Panorama Farms in Earlysville, Virginia (just outside of Charlottesville ). When: The women’s 6K race starts at 10:20 a.m. ET, and the men’s 10K race begins at 11:10 a.m. ET.Race preview: Women’s championshipHeading into the women’s race, Northern Arizona University (NAU) has risen through the ranks of national coaches’ poll and enters as the pre-race favorit





Read more: RUNNERSWORLD » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: OHSAA state cross country preview 2023: Runners and teams to watch for all three divisionsHere’s a state-wide look at each race in this weekend's OHSAA state cross country meet.

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more »

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: OHSAA state cross country: Which Northeast Ohio runners earned All-Ohio for 2023?Here are the runners from cleveland.com's seven-county coverage area who earned All-Ohio at Saturday's state cross country meet.

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more »

EFASHİONALLURE: Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Shoe Trends 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureLatest Fashion Trends, Shoes and Accessories, Celebrity Style

Source: efashionallure | Read more »

EFASHİONALLURE: Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Must-Haves 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureLatest Fashion Trends, Shoes and Accessories, Celebrity Style

Source: efashionallure | Read more »

EFASHİONALLURE: Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Bag Trends 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureLatest Fashion Trends, Shoes and Accessories, Celebrity Style

Source: efashionallure | Read more »

EFASHİONALLURE: The Most Wearable Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Trends 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureCompilation of the hottest trends in clothing based on fall 2011 winter 2012 runways. What’s en vogue this season? Find out here!

Source: efashionallure | Read more »