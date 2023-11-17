HEAD TOPICS

2023 NCAA Cross-Country Championships: Everything You Need to Know

runnersworld1 min.

Get all the information you need about the 2023 NCAA Cross-Country Championships, including broadcast schedule and storylines. Find out how to watch the championships and get a race preview for the women's championship.

2023 NCAA Cross-Country Championships, Collegiate Runners, Division I Programs, Charlottesville, Virginia, Team Showdown, Broadcast Schedule, Storylines, Women's Championship, Northern Arizona University

On Saturday, November 18, the nation’s best collegiate runners will face off at the 2023 NCAA Cross-Country Championships. After months of heavy mileage and hard fought performances to qualify, Division I programs around the country will descend on Charlottesville , Virginia , for the ultimate team showdown . Here is everything you need to know, including broadcast schedule and storylines, about the Big Dance this weekend.

How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Cross-Country ChampionshipsStreaming Information: The championships will be shown live on ESPNU and ESPN+ on Saturday, November 18. The broadcast begins at 9:30 a.m. ET. Where: This year, the meet will take place at Panorama Farms in Earlysville, Virginia (just outside of Charlottesville ). When: The women’s 6K race starts at 10:20 a.m. ET, and the men’s 10K race begins at 11:10 a.m. ET.Race preview: Women’s championshipHeading into the women’s race, Northern Arizona University (NAU) has risen through the ranks of national coaches’ poll and enters as the pre-race favorit

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: OHSAA state cross country preview 2023: Runners and teams to watch for all three divisionsHere’s a state-wide look at each race in this weekend's OHSAA state cross country meet.
Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more »

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: OHSAA state cross country: Which Northeast Ohio runners earned All-Ohio for 2023?Here are the runners from cleveland.com's seven-county coverage area who earned All-Ohio at Saturday's state cross country meet.
Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more »

EFASHİONALLURE: Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Shoe Trends 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureLatest Fashion Trends, Shoes and Accessories, Celebrity Style
Source: efashionallure | Read more »

EFASHİONALLURE: Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Must-Haves 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureLatest Fashion Trends, Shoes and Accessories, Celebrity Style
Source: efashionallure | Read more »

EFASHİONALLURE: Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Bag Trends 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureLatest Fashion Trends, Shoes and Accessories, Celebrity Style
Source: efashionallure | Read more »

EFASHİONALLURE: The Most Wearable Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Trends 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureCompilation of the hottest trends in clothing based on fall 2011 winter 2012 runways. What’s en vogue this season? Find out here!
Source: efashionallure | Read more »