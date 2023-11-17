2023 NCAA Cross-Country Championships: Everything You Need to Know

On Saturday, November 18, the nation’s best collegiate runners will face off at the 2023 NCAA Cross-Country Championships. After months of heavy mileage and hard fought performances to qualify, Division I programs around the country will descend on Charlottesville , Virginia , for the ultimate team showdown . Here is everything you need to know, including broadcast schedule and storylines, about the Big Dance this weekend.
How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Cross-Country ChampionshipsStreaming Information: The championships will be shown live on ESPNU and ESPN+ on Saturday, November 18. The broadcast begins at 9:30 a.m. ET. Where: This year, the meet will take place at Panorama Farms in Earlysville, Virginia (just outside of Charlottesville ). When: The women’s 6K race starts at 10:20 a.m. ET, and the men’s 10K race begins at 11:10 a.m. ET.Race preview: Women’s championshipHeading into the women’s race, Northern Arizona University (NAU) has risen through the ranks of national coaches’ poll and enters as the pre-race favorit
