2023 Families of the Year: The Johnson family of Lowndes County

A group that advocates for neglected foster children in the Montgomery area is expanding and taking on more cases.

United States Headlines Read more: WSFA12NEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WSFA12NEWS: 2023 Families of the Year: The Stokes family of MontgomeryWSFA 12 News is profiling this year's families of the year presented by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama.

Source: wsfa12news | Read more ⮕

STYLECASTER: How to Watch Fox Live For Free 2023: Where to Stream Online 2023This secret will save you so much $$$.

Source: StyleCaster | Read more ⮕

UTODAY_EN: Blockchain Genesis Thailand Blockchain Week 2023 | Bangkok, November 11-12, 2023What is ‘Blockchain Genesis, Thailand Blockchain Week 2023?’ For the first time ever, Thailand’s largest blockchain conference brings to you over 60 sessions and 150 speakers from Thailand and all over the world to come share their valuable insights and experiences.

Source: Utoday_en | Read more ⮕

MININGWEEKLYAUS: DRDGOLD CEO reflects on strides made in a challenging 2023 financial yearDual-listed gold recycler DRDGold produced a satisfactory set of results for the 2023 financial year, ended June 30, despite various challenges, CEO Niël Pretorius says in the company’s Annual Integrated Report. The company posted a 14% increase in headline earnings to 148.2c for just under 170 000 oz of gold produced.

Source: MiningWeeklyAUS | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTS: Boys & Girls Club's 2023 National Youth of the Year visits 'MLB on FOX' setLearn more about Alejandra, who won her local Boys & Girls Club the inaugural FOX Sports World Series Scholarship, presented by former 'Club kid' Alex Rodriguez.

Source: FOXSports | Read more ⮕

REDMAGDAILY: The best Black Friday 2023 deals to shop this yearFrancesca is the Digital Editor of Red, overseeing all sections of the site. She loves travel, books and pizza, so a beach holiday in Italy is pretty much her dream scenario.

Source: RedMagDaily | Read more ⮕