Everyone figures getting paid to eat is the best part of my job, but they’d be wrong. Nothing gives me greater pleasure than helping readers find just the right restaurant for every occasion. Whether via email, text, my— sometimes even in person — I love playing concierge, matchmaker and, on occasion, traffic cop. The way I see it, stopping people from spending their time and money in inferior restaurants is as much a service as giving the green light to good ones.This year’s annual fall dining guide is an attempt to address some of the many questions I get every day. Whereto for a date? A deal? A meatless meal? My 40 responses to those and other requests follow months of eating around the region. I aimed to cast a wide net; half my choices are in the suburbs. If you’re wondering why some of my previous favorite restaurants aren’t included this year, it’s not necessarily because they’ve slipped. More likely, I wanted to introduce you to some different or less-familiar names.(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

A change of scenery is good for everyone, which is why I’m also introducing something new on the occasion of my 24th annual fall dining guide: Restaurant of the Year. Feeding the public well is a challenge in the best of times. Playing host these days can be an especially. Any number of places could qualify for the special shout out, but I’m awarding the debut distinction to Purple Patch in Washington, an eight-year-old source for lumpia and sisig watched over by chef-owner Patrice Cleary. Read on to learn more about her warm-hearted Filipino restaurant in Mount Pleasant.Restaurants can play multiple roles. Just because I’ve put a place in one category doesn’t mean it doesn’t qualify for another.in Falls Church, Va., proves a good deal, but the Korean barbecue comes dressed for date night, too. Same for the Indian-themedUltimately, think of the following restaurants, which also address splurges, as many more than 40 answers to your FAQs. And feel free to grow my lists and share your finds with me. I’m all ears, and taste buds.Editing by Joe Yonan and Matt Brooks. Photo editing by Jennifer Beeson Gregory. Design by Marissa Vonesh and Shikha Subramaniam. Development by Aadit Tambe. Design editing by Christine Ashack and Matthew Callahan. Copy editing by Jim Webster and Jordan Melendrez. Research by Anna Luisa Rodriguez.Tom Sietsema has been The Washington Post's food critic since 2000. He previously worked for the Microsoft Corp., where he launched sidewalk.com; the Seattle Post-Intelligencer; the San Francisco Chronicle; and the Milwaukee Journal. He has also written for Food & Wine.

