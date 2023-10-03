2023 Comedy Flop Starring Mark Hamill Becomes Netflix Hit

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Machine becomes a big hit on Netflix four months after it bombed at the box office. Based on Bert Kreischer's viral stand-up routine, the 2023 action-comedy stars the comedian as a fictionalized version of himself and Mark Hamill as Bert's father who are kidnapped by Russian mobsters whom Bert drunkenly wronged 20 years prior.

Now, four months after The Machine bombed at the box office, the action-comedy is now a big hit on Netflix. For the week of September 25 to October 1, The Machine received 5,700,000 viewing hours and 3,100,000 total views, ranking 7th on the charts and marking its first week in Netflix's Global Top 10.

Why The Machine Bombed In Theaters The Machine got off to a bad start at the box office with a $5 million opening weekend. However, this was less of an indictment of the movie and more of a result of the crowded competition it faced on Memorial Day weekend, which included Disney's The Little Mermaid, Gerald Butler's Kandahar, Robert De Niro's About My Father, and A24's You Hurt My Feelings. However, The Machine didn't fare much better in its second weekend as its take declined 66 percent to $1.7 million and finished in eighth place at the box office.

Related: The Machine: The True Story Behind The Movie

Read more:

screenrant »

Monster (2023) (2023) | ScreenRantMonster is a drama-thriller film that follows a trio of characters slowly uncovering the reason behind a young boy's behavioral changes. When Saori notices her son is acting disturbingly, she confronts his teacher, believing they may be responsible. But the truth goes deeper and darker as the story unfolds through the perspectives of mother, son, and teacher.

Memory (2023) (2023) | ScreenRantMemory is a 2023 drama film by writer-director Michel Franco. The film follows Jessica Chastain as social worker Sylvia, who carries on a relatively straightforward life as a single mother - until a high school reunion re-opens the past via a former classmate named Saul.

The Most Wearable Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Trends 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureCompilation of the hottest trends in clothing based on fall 2011 winter 2012 runways. What’s en vogue this season? Find out here!

The Best Comedy We Saw at the 2023 Dublin Fringe FestivalThe Dublin Fringe Festival offers a more approachable experience than the Edinburgh one and still delivers on artistic quality.

The Chicago Marathon Course MapThe 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is on October 8, 2023.

September becomes the biggest month for crypto exploits in 2023: CertiKMore than $332 million was stolen in crypto exploits, hacks, and scams in September, according to blockchain security firm CertiK.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Machine becomes a big hit on Netflix four months after it bombed at the box office. Based on Bert Kreischer's viral stand-up routine, the 2023 action-comedy stars the comedian as a fictionalized version of himself and Mark Hamill as Bert's father who are kidnapped by Russian mobsters whom Bert drunkenly wronged 20 years prior. Released in theaters on May 26, The Machine was a box office bomb that grossed only $10 million and failed to make back its budget of $20 million.

Now, four months after The Machine bombed at the box office, the action-comedy is now a big hit on Netflix. For the week of September 25 to October 1, The Machine received 5,700,000 viewing hours and 3,100,000 total views, ranking 7th on the charts and marking its first week in Netflix's Global Top 10.

Why The Machine Bombed In Theaters The Machine got off to a bad start at the box office with a $5 million opening weekend. However, this was less of an indictment of the movie and more of a result of the crowded competition it faced on Memorial Day weekend, which included Disney's The Little Mermaid, Gerald Butler's Kandahar, Robert De Niro's About My Father, and A24's You Hurt My Feelings. However, The Machine didn't fare much better in its second weekend as its take declined 66 percent to $1.7 million and finished in eighth place at the box office.

Related: The Machine: The True Story Behind The Movie

In addition to being a box office bomb, The Machine was panned by critics as a messy and lethargic movie, resulting in a 32 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Though the film flopped in theaters, the few who did see it appreciated its over-the-top action comedy, resulting in a much stronger 87 percent audience score. This momentum appears to be carrying over to Netflix, where subscribers are appreciating The Machine for its silly fun.