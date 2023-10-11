2023 College Football odds: How to bet Oregon-Washington, Week 7 picks, predictions

All the lights in the college football world will point to the West Coast standouts this weekend, with Washington hosting Oregon and USC going to Notre Dame.Let's start with the game in the Pacific Northwest, with a blind résumé between the two teams to set the table (team rank provided by SP+).

Husky Stadium is sold out and will be loud, the loudest atmosphere anyone on Oregon’s offense has ever played in, outside of quarterback. While Nix has played well at Oregon, he’s still prone to mistakes in road games. If Nix is a turnover machine and/or indecisive with the ball, that could stall out Oregon’s offense.

The answer to all those questions is Oregon (Team B in the table above!). That ultimately doesn’t always decide a game, but it’s a good start. Husky Stadium is loud, but Washington (Team A in the table above) won at Autzen last season, so does home field matter more this season than last season?USC has played three straight clunkers, and it’s going to cost them on Saturday. headtopics.com

Expectations for USC this season were winning a conference title and a College Football Playoff berth, if their defense was going to improve. Through six games, the USC defense appears to be exactly what it was last season. It is 73rd in points per drive on defense, with a tackle success rate of 115th. The USC defense allowed 28 points tothree weekends ago in a 42-28 win.

University of Washington asks court to dismiss Oregon State, Washington State's suit against Pac-12The University of Washington asked a court to dismiss the lawsuit brought against the Pac-12 by Oregon State and Washington State. The Pacific Northwest schools are seeking to prevent the conference’s departing members from standing in the way of their efforts to rebuild the league. A mediation process is ongoing between Oregon State and Washington State and the 10 departing Pac-12 members, according to the court filings. But two schools believe that shouldn’t stop the court case from proceeding

