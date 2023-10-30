2023 Chevron Houston Marathon: Here's everything you need to know

The Chevron Houston Marathon celebrates 52 years as part of our city's culture.

The race will be held January 14, 2024 and the weekend will be packed with fun, family-friendly activities and will conclude with the running of the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Houston Half Marathon on Sunday. This year's activities include the Shake Out Run, a Health and Fitness Expo, the Party on the Plaza and the We Are Houston 5k.

