2023 CAMPAIGN: Who are the candidates running for Burien City Council?

We interviewed all six candidates who are running for council positions two, four, and six. We asked the candidates a range of topics that residents had shared with us, including the common key topic of homelessness.Moore told us that she is currently working on several solutions to address homelessness.

“We need people who are committed to developing more affordable housing and keeping people in their homes as well. I was a very very strong advocate for the eviction moratorium during the Covid crisis, which prevented people from losing their homes,” she said.

Akey said there are “many different sides” to homelessness, adding there needs to be a solution to address each part. Akey said it’s critical to build more homes in Burien that support a wide range of people, who are facing unique challenges.

“I’m very interested in making sure we have housing for everybody, and we can make it more affordable. One way we do that is by increasing the availability of housing to try and bring down those rents.” She added, “And with that (working with non-profits) comes the leadership and the collaboration that is necessary to work on city council.”, who is seeking re-election for Position 4. He has been serving the role of council member since 2020 and deputy mayor since 2022.

Schilling said he has heard concerns from residents about the effects of homelessness in several neighborhoods, including concerns around drug use, crime and loud noises. He has taken the feedback to the city council to find solutions, he said.

