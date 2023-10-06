2023-2024 Fantasy Basketball: Three centers who will break out this NBA season

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 10: Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets dunks the basketball during the first half against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena on February 10, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

He had a mini-break out last season, raising his scoring average by over five points per game, upped his rebounding to nearly 10 per game and increased his FG percentage by over seven percent. He did all of this in under 30 minutes per night, too.

The previous coaching regime needed to play more to his strengths as a versatile, playmaking big man.

There's too much potential to ignore here, and with a competent coaching staff that's brought in proven veterans, it will only be a positive for Şengün's outlook this year. A 17/10/5 with two stocks line is attainable, and if the efficiency holds, his fifth-round value will look disrespectful.Duren, by all accounts, had a successful rookie season.

The chemistry between Cunningham and Duren is undeniable — they were the talk of the Select Team this summer after running what appeared to be some unguardable pick and rolls, so that's only a taste of what we can expect heading into this season.

2023-2024 Fantasy Basketball: Three centers who will break out this NBA seasonWe got our first dose of NBA Basketball yesterday as the Mavericks and Timberwolves opened up preseason action in Abu Dhabi. Luka Dončić was unstoppable, and Karl-Anthony Towns put on a clinic in Minnesota's 111-99 victory. Training camps are underway, and to close my breakout series, I'll discuss which ascending centers will go off in fantasy basketball this season.

