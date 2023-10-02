2023-2024 Fantasy Basketball: Four guards who will breakout this NBA season

The It List: 'Pet Sematary' prequel 'Bloodlines' stars David Duchovny, 'She Came to Me' puts Peter Dinklage in a love triangle, Drake drops new album 'For All the Dogs' and all the best in pop culture the week of Oct.Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

The It List: 'Pet Sematary' prequel 'Bloodlines' stars David Duchovny, 'She Came to Me' puts Peter Dinklage in a love triangle, Drake drops new album 'For All the Dogs' and all the best in pop culture the week of Oct. 2, 2023

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Read more:

WOKVNews »

World Bank keeps China 2023 GDP growth forecast but cuts 2024 outlook By ReutersWorld Bank keeps China 2023 GDP growth forecast but cuts 2024 outlook

Félix Bautista will have Tommy John surgery, miss Orioles’ October runThe dominant closer will miss the 2023 postseason and probably all of 2024, too.

Mariah Carey announces Philly Christmas show; Boys II Men coming in FebruaryIt's (already) time to start shopping for holiday concerts in 2023 and 2024.

Monster (2023) (2023) | ScreenRantMonster is a drama-thriller film that follows a trio of characters slowly uncovering the reason behind a young boy's behavioral changes. When Saori notices her son is acting disturbingly, she confronts his teacher, believing they may be responsible. But the truth goes deeper and darker as the story unfolds through the perspectives of mother, son, and teacher.

Memory (2023) (2023) | ScreenRantMemory is a 2023 drama film by writer-director Michel Franco. The film follows Jessica Chastain as social worker Sylvia, who carries on a relatively straightforward life as a single mother - until a high school reunion re-opens the past via a former classmate named Saul.

Fantasy baseball: Recognizing the top performers in 2023As the 2023 fantasy baseball season comes to a close, it is important to recognize some of this year’s top performers.