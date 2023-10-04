200 pounds of illegally caught fish seized off South Texas coast

states that a Coast Guard boat crew from South Padre Island and a Coast Guard aircrew from Corpus Christi located the fishermen on a lancha boat about 65 miles north of the maritime boundary line on Saturday.Lanchas are known for transporting illegal drugs or fish near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The four fishermen, who are from Mexico, were taken into custody. They were transferred to border enforcement agents for processing, the release states. “Our crews remain fiercely committed to interdicting lanchas and undermining the profitability of illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing,” Lt. Shane Gunderson, commanding officer at Station South Padre Island, said in the release. “We work ceaselessly with our federal and state agency partners to put a stop to this environmental, economic threat.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious or illegal fishing out to 200 miles offshore is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.

