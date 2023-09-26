20-year Treasury yield heads for record high of almost 4.9%

The 20-year Treasury yield traded at 4.861% as of Tuesday afternoon, heading for its highest closing level since Treasury reintroduced the bond in May 2020,...

The 20-year Treasury yield traded at 4.861% as of Tuesday afternoon, heading for its highest closing level since Treasury reintroduced the bond in May 2020, according to Tradeweb. Tuesday’s moves put the 20-year rate closer to the 5% level as the higher-for-longer theme continues to play out in financial markets. Meanwhile, the 10- and 30-year rates were slightly higher at 4.542% and 4.684%, respectively, the highest levels in a dozen years or more.

