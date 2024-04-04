20-Year-Old Woman Shot at Wendy's Drive-Thru Window in Chicago

Chicago police are searching for a suspect after a 20-year-old woman working at a Wendy's drive-thru window was shot and injured. The incident took place at approximately 12:58 a.m., at a Wendy's restaurant located in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Street in the Chatham neighborhood, police said. At that time, a 20-year-old female was working at the drive-thru window when an unknown male began arguing with her and fired shots, police said.

She was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm, police said. In a statement emailed to NBC Chicago, Wendy's said the safety of employees is their "number one priority." "We are deeply disturbed by this senseless act of violence and we are grateful that our team member will recover," the statement continued

