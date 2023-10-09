20-Year-Old Spider-Man Costume Test Shows Just How Far The Hero Has Come In Side By Side Comparison

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A recently shared 20-year-old clip via X/Twitter has made the rounds, depicting Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in a costume test that shows just how far the hero has come in comparison to now.

The 20-year-old Spider-Man costume test was shared via X/Twitter (via Marvel Facts) and depicts a number of the movie's main characters in their signature outfits. Among them are Spider-Man's iconic Lycra suit and the rudimentary getup he donned for his cage fight with Bone-Saw.

The footage also shows the importance of ensuring that Spider-Man's costume is fit for purpose as he leaps through the streets of New York and beyond, pulling off myriad acrobatic feats all the while. This was recently revisited in a more tongue-and-cheek photoshoot between the stars of Spider-Man: No Way Home, who partook in a photoshoot while in their respective costumes. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

5 Spider-Man Games to Play Before Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ReleasesCheck these Spidey games out to tide yourself over until Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man In Spider-Verse's Art Style Looks Super CoolFollowing his archival footage cameo in Across the Spider-Verse, a stunning fan art imagines Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man joining the Spider-Verse.

'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse' Gets Stunning New Hot Toys FiguresSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has received new Hot Toys figures which spotlight Miles G. Morales and Spider-Punk.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Producer Compares Movie to Surprising Disney FilmBeyond the Spider-Verse is going to be similar to Disney's The Parent Trap.

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Reveal Makes 1 Scene Even More Mind-BlowingSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse had several shocking moments, and a behind-the-scenes reveal makes one surprising scene even more exciting.

'Loki' Season 2 Funko Pops Feature Mobius and Loki Side-by-SideLoki and Mobius get adorable new Funko Pop figures just in time for Season 2 of the beloved MCU series to hit Disney+.