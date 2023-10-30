20-year-old man arrested in shooting that killed 2, injured 3 at house party, SAPD says

Raul Trevino III, 20, was charged with capital murder-multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show. This booking image is from March 2022.Raul Trevino III was booked into the Bexar County Jail early Monday and charged with capital murder-multiple persons, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

San Antonio police said two people were killed and three others, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured when an argument at a party in the 300 block of Roslyn Avenue ended in a shooting on Saturday night.

Police said before the shooting, there was an argument between a partygoer and a neighbor. That neighbor left but then returned with their family, police said.At some point, he pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting a 40-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman and their 13-year-old daughter, police said.The 40-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene, and their daughter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. headtopics.com

