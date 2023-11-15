20 Perfect Presents for TV Fans: From Stranger Things to Succession

As we brace ourselves for the holiday season, we need to gear up for holiday shopping. And there’s nothing more fun than browsing gifts that will entertain the TV fans in your life—and it’s okay if that person is you, of course. To help everyone get started, The A.V. Club has put together a guide of 20 perfect presents to celebrate television, from Stranger Things and Love Is Blind to Succession and The Last Of Us, we’ve got you covered.

Succession “We Here For You” T-shirt Succession ATN News T-shirt Price: $22.95 Succession may be over, but Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) and Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) live on in our hearts as one of the best chaotic duos on television. If you know someone who agrees, they’ll appreciate this T-shirt commemorating the word salad result of Tom and Greg workshopping the new ATM slogan, “We Here For You,” on the fly. Greg says, “It’s good because it’s not clear exactly what the hell it means, so lots of wiggle room.” That pretty much sums up the philosophy of the Roy family in one short soundbit

