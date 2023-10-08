20 Love Is Blind Season 5 Memes Too Hilarious For Words

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Love Is Blind season 5 has been entertaining viewers, not just with its episodes but with some of the hilarious memes that people have been sharing online throughout the season.

19 That Relatable "Friends New Boyfriend" Feeling While the Love Is Blind couples don't get to meet each other face to face until they're engaged, by the time they meet the other people they spoke to in the pods, things have moved much further. It's been notable on past seasons when contestants meet one another and had a connection in the pods, but chose someone else instead.

16 Taylor's Facial Expressions Are Giving Jim Halpert From The Office Taylor had every reason to make some sour expressions at the way she was being treated during Love Is Blind season 5, and her inner Jim Halpert was definitely coming out during some conversations with JP. headtopics.com

13 The Lydia-Uche-Aaliyah Triangle Quickly Got Melodramatic Love Is Blind season 5 viewers saw Uche and Aaliyah's relationship blossom, but things were quickly road-blocked when Aaliyah's closest pod squad friend Lydia Gonzalez admitted she and Uche have dated outside the experiment.

10 Love Is Blind Viewers Miss The Classic LIB Couples After seasons of drama, many Love Is Blind viewers are wondering how to get back to the original status quo when it comes to relationships. Couples like Love Is Blind season 1's Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed are aspirational for the series, and it's hard to see connections that seem genuine like theirs ultimately fail. headtopics.com

7 Uche's Hypocritical Behavior Was Blatant On Love Is Blind After Uche and Aaliyah had a few candid conversations and grew closer, they spoke about some of the tougher sides to interpersonal relationships. Uche asked Aaliyah about her past, and when she was honest about her indiscretions in past relationships, he was harder on her than necessary.

Read more:

screenrant »

'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Lawsuit Alleges Sexual AssaultThe reality dating show's producers deny contestant Tran Dang's claims, which include false imprisonment and negligence.

'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Couples Who Got Engaged But Weren't On The ShowElena Nicolaou is a senior entertainment editor at Today.com, where she covers the latest in TV, pop culture, movies and all things streaming. Previously, she covered culture at Refinery29 and Oprah Daily. Her superpower is matching people up with the perfect book, which she does on her podcast, Blind Date With a Book.

‘Love Is Blind’ Participant Sues Producers for Alleged Sexual AssaultDiana Dasrath is NBC News’ entertainment producer and a senior reporter.

‘Love Is Blind' participant sues ex-fiancé and producers, alleging she was sexually assaulted during filming“Love Is Blind” contestant Tran Dang is suing the Netflix show’s production team, Kinetic Content and Delirium TV, for sexual assault, false…

'Love Is Blind' producers sued over alleged sexual assault, false imprisonmentTran Dang alleged she was sexually assaulted on set by her then-fiancé, fellow Season 5 participant Thomas Smith, and that producers did nothing to stop it.

18 Things From Target You'll Probably Love If Fall Is Your Favorite SeasonIt's time to ~turnip~ the cozy vibes.