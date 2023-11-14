20 Healthy Salty Snacks That Are Low in Sodium

Just like a sweet tooth sends you looking for all the chocolate in your cupboard, a yearning for something salty can be pretty hard to shake. Our bodies do need some salt, but too much sodium can lead to high blood pressure. Ahead, we delve into 20 of the best healthy salty snacks that are packed with a bevy of nutritional benefits while keeping the sodium content low. Best part? You can make a number of these options at home andis for you.

Made with just potatoes, olive oil, and salt, it still has everything you want from a classic potato chip, but only better. are the perfected savory, crunchy snack. Pro tip: Cooking them in coconut oil adds just a touch of sweetness that your tastebuds will love. Muffins don't have to be sweet. For something savory and salty in the form of a warm baked good, try these gluten- and dairy-free muffins from our very own. Similar to muffins, granola is often thought of as sweet but can be given a savory twist, too

United States Headlines Read more: İAMWELLANDGOOD »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EATTHİSNOTTHAT: Choosing a Healthy Breakfast OptionWhen you're not in the mood to make yourself an early morning meal, then you might choose to hop out and grab a bite to eat at a. While this also gives you an opportunity to indulge in a tasty treat and perhaps try something that you're not able to whip up at home, you may still want to avoid orders that are simply too unhealthy. Frankly, opting for an unhealthy breakfast might end upIf these are missing from your potential meal, then you should probably consider looking for another option. At the same time, you can keep an eye out for dishes that contain things you don't want in your food

Source: EatThisNotThat | Read more »

TRUTHOUT: The Impact of Healthy Diets on Academic PerformanceCognition, concentration and vigor are wellness markers associated with healthy diets. Failure to recognize intolerance or allergies to certain foods has dire consequences for academic performance.

Source: truthout | Read more »

9NEWS: New Bill Proposed to Require Shelters to Post Notice Before Euthanizing AnimalsAdvocates of the “no kill” movement in animal sheltering plan to propose a new bill during next year’s legislative session requiring shelters to post a notice that they are about to euthanize a healthy and treatable animal in their care. The bill, which is still being drafted, would require shelters to give 72 hours notice to other state-licensed shelters and rescue organizations before they perform euthanasia on an animal that is considered healthy and treatable.

Source: 9NEWS | Read more »

TODAYSHOW: The Health Benefits of Black BeansBlack beans are a popular variety of beans known for their sweet taste and soft texture. They are a healthy source of plant-based protein, fiber, iron, and folate. Eating black beans has been linked to cardiovascular health and blood-sugar control. Learn more about the nutrition of black beans and try some healthy black bean recipes.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: I’m 65, work full time and get Social Security. I've debts of $38,500 and owe the IRS $8,000. How do I get back on my feet?“I am fairly healthy and plan to work 10 additional years. I need a game plan.”

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

TODAYSPARENT: Best Subscription Boxes for Mothers: Fashion, Food, and MoreDiscover the top subscription boxes for mothers, featuring fashion, food, and pampering options. Our favorite is a monthly box of international snacks and treats, starting at $17 including shipping. No minimum commitment required. Also, check out the luxury undergarment service.

Source: Todaysparent | Read more »