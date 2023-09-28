20 Best Venom Quotes From His Marvel Movies

Venom is very quotable. 20 "You Are A Loser, Eddie" Venom (2018) When the symbiote first reveals himself in Venom, he doesn't exactly think highly of his human host Eddie Brock.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote have several quotable lines in Sony's Venom movies, set in their own corner of the Marvel Universe. After his truncated role in 2007's Spider-Man 3, Venom has become the central pillar of Sony's universe of Spider-Man villains and has had plenty of comedic banter along the way with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy). With two sentient beings sharing the same body, Venom and Eddie's buddy movie-style chemistry is a natural byproduct of their relationship.

As a human, Eddie has to keep Venom under control, lest his symbiote friend let his voracious appetite get the best of him. Meanwhile, Venom's power makes Eddie into a much more confident, self-assured person than he ever was before, with Venom's attitude also setting him up for a constant barrage of one-liners. Here are the 20 best quotes Venom has delivered in the Venom movies (including his brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.)

20 "You Are A Loser, Eddie" Venom (2018) When the symbiote first reveals himself in Venom, he doesn't exactly think highly of his human host Eddie Brock. He simply says, "You are a loser, Eddie," to the clearly frightened human he has bonded with. This sets the template for Eddie and Venom's head-butting relationship in Venom and also for some further admissions by Venom himself later in the film.

19 "Fuel In The Tank." Venom (2018) When Venom first arrives on Earth and bonds with Eddie, his human host is shocked at the symbiote's carnivorous appetite after biting one bad guy's head off. Venom doesn't even try to sugarcoat this, simply telling Eddie that the head in question is "Fuel in the tank." As Eddie soon comes to learn, Venom's tank is nowhere near full.

18 "I'm Going To Make You Cry Now, Eddie. She Will Love It! Cry!" Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) As Eddie tries to repair his troubled romance with Anne Weying (Michelle Williams) in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Venom thinks he can lend a hand to his human host. Communicating with Eddie in his mind, Venom tells Eddie, "I'm going to make you cry now, Eddie. She will love it! Cry!" which Eddie pushes back on while trying to keep the conversation with Anne streamlined. Clearly, Venom is not the ideal relationship counselor.

17 "Eddie, I Apologize That I Can't Mend The Heart. Emotional Pain Hits Much Harder, And It Lasts Longer." Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) Venom: Let There Be Carnage takes a double-sided romantic angle with the Bonnie and Clyde-style romance of Carnage (Woody Harrelson) and Shriek (Naomi Harris) and Eddie's crumbling romance with Anne Weying. Despite his best efforts to help Eddie, Venom confesses to Eddie, "I apologize that I can't mend the heart. Emotional pain hits much harder, and it lasts longer." Venom is hardly known for his sentimentality, and it is one of his most heartfelt lines as he confesses his own limitations to the human he had bonded with.

16 "But Can We Get Something To Eat Now? Otherwise, Your Liver, It's Starting To Look Really, Really Good And Juicy." Venom (2018) By the ending of Venom, Eddie has convinced Venom that his appetite for human flesh has to be kept in check, with Venom agreeing only to eat very bad people. Even with this promise, Venom's hunger is no joke, with Venom telling Eddie, "But can we get something to eat now? Otherwise, your liver, it's starting to look really, really good and juicy." How Venom would accomplish eating the liver of his own host is anyone's guess, but clearly, his appetite has to be satiated at regular intervals.

15 "Sayonara!" Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) Eddie and Venom go through a rough falling out in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, culminating in their knockdown, drag-out fight in Eddie's apartment. After Venom splits off from Eddie and bonds with a human on a bicycle, Venom sneers, "Sayonara!" while forming himself into a middle finger to Eddie. In all of Venom's acerbic comments in the Venom films, this is undoubtedly one of his best.

14 "Copy!" Venom (2018) Though Venom is a visitor from another world, he is swift to pick up on the norms of human society, including colloquial speech and slang. Venom shows him doing that early on when a SWAT team surrounds Eddie and Venom and must devise a quick exit strategy. Mimicking the SWAT team's on-the-field codes of command, Eddie shouts, "Mask!" and Venom replies, "Copy!" before flowing over Eddie's body in a great moment of one-liner coordination between the two.

13 "No, We Just Got Here!" Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Though Venom is not an active player in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he and Eddie do appear briefly in the movie's end-credits scene, with Eddie resolving that he should visit New York City to meet Spider-Man (Tom Holland). Unfortunately, he and Venom suddenly find themselves being unexpectedly zapped back to their universe, with Venom protesting, "No! No, we just got here! No, not again!" With Venom's very brief venture into the MCU, the line is perhaps his most meta with his meeting with Tom Holland's Spidey being prevented (though hopefully, Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man vs. Hardy's Venom can happen.)

12 "That Is A Red One!" Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) Venom's battle with Carnage is the main event of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but for as fearsome as Venom is, even he fears the wrath of his fellow symbiote. Upon seeing Cletus Kassidy morph into Carnage in the third act, Venom exclaims, "Oh s--t! This is much worse than I thought! That is a red one!" and tries to back out of fighting him to save Anne Weying. Though Eddie manages to talk him back into it by promising to let Venom eat everybody, it's a nice moment of dark levity showing that even a fanged, hulking beast like Venom can be intimidated.

11 "And I Am Barry Manilow!" Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) Mrs. Chen (Peggy Lu) is one of the few humans to know of Eddie and Venom's symbiotic bond, and naturally, that leaves Venom feeling he can be that much more acerbic with her. During a somewhat argumentative conversation in Mrs. Chen's grocery store in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Mrs. Chen states that she is 39 years old. Venom responds to her comment with, "And I am Barry Manilow!" and while he only does so in Eddie's head, it's further proof that Venom's snappy comebacks are sometimes best kept there.

10 "80 Billion Light-Years Of Hive Knowledge Across Universes Would Explode Your Tiny Little Brain." Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) The ending of Venom: Let There Be Carnage hints just a bit at Venom's origin before meeting Eddie, with Venom telling his human companion, "80 billion light-years of Hive knowledge across universes would explode your tiny little brain." This line has led to the theory that Venom is part of a hive mind, which itself opens countless possibilities for the Marvel multiverse. Not only does it suggest the Venom symbiote of Topher Grace's Eddie in Spider-Man 3 might have come from the same hive mind, but it also accounts for how readily Venom recognizes a certain Wall-Crawler just moments later.

9 "That Guy!" Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) Eddie and Venom find themselves suddenly transported into the MCU in Venom: Let There Be Carnage's end-credits scene, which Venom confirms when he sees Tom Holland's Spider-Man on TV. Following up on Venom's hive-mind tease to Eddie, Venom snarls, "That guy!" at Spidey on the TV. On top of paying off the concept of the symbiotes originating from a hive mind, it also sets up an eventual Spidey-Venom showdown.

8 "Together, We Are The Lethal Protector!" Venom: Let There Be Carnage In both the comics and the Venom movies, Eddie and Venom come to dub themselves as society's Lethal Protector against evil. Eddie and Venom's split in Venom: Let There Be Carnage puts that to the test, but they eventually reunite to defeat Carnage and Shriek, proudly exclaiming, "Together, we are the Lethal Protector!" With Venom pushing off a pile of rubble as delivers the line, it's arguably Venom's most triumphant moment on film.

7 "On My Home Planet, I Am Kind Of A Loser, Like You, But Here, We Could Be More." Venom (2018) Though Venom dubs Eddie Brock a loser immediately after meeting him in Venom, he has his own issues with self-confidence that he reveals in the movie's final act. As Eddie and Venom prepare to stop Riot (Riz Ahmed) from bringing other symbiotes to Earth, Venom reveals, "On my home planet, I am kind of a loser, like you, but here, we could be more." Venom's own sense of self-worth and more positive outlook on Earth has grown from the monster he once was, and when Eddie asks what made him change his mind, Venom candidly replies, "You. You did, Eddie."

6 "A Parasite?! Apologize!" Venom (2018) As an alien symbiote from another planet, Venom can be called many things, but he most definitely does not take kindly to the term "parasite." Eddie handwaves Venom away as exactly that in the ending of Venom after they devour a robber in Mrs. Chen's convenience store, but Venom is still disgusted, telling Eddie, "A parasite?! Apologize! Apologize!" before Eddie does so. Towering monster or not, Venom still has feelings.

5 "Let Me Fix It - So I Can Break It Again!" - Venom: Let There Be Carnage In Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie and Venom develop a great deal of friction with Eddie's efforts to quell Venom's appetite for human brains. During their argument in Eddie's apartment, Venom headbutts Eddie's nose, then offers the mock apology of "Let me fix it - so I can break it again!" before head-butting him again. Though Venom is able to heal virtually any injury Eddie experiences, his fight with Venom shows there are disadvantages to that, too.

4 "F*** This Guy!" Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) After Eddie and Venom defeat Carnage and Shriek, the former sits at the feet of Marvel's Lethal Protector, begging for mercy by sharing stories of his past trauma. After a brief pause, Venom proclaims, "F--- this guy!" before biting Cassidy's head off. Every PG-13 movie is permitted one F-bomb, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage cashes its one-liner of peak profanity at just the right moment.

3 "Eyes, Lungs, Pancreas. So Many Snacks, So Little Time." Venom (2018) Though Eddie bonds with Venom earlier in the movie, Venom holds off showing the alien symbiote in all his glory until just after the movie's high-speed motorcycle chase through the streets of San Francisco. When Venom flows over Eddie's body to defend him against some pursuing bad guys, Venom hungrily remarks, "Eyes, lungs, pancreas. So many snacks, so little time." Venom's appetite for human flesh is certainly well known, but the line itself is also directly pulled from his battle with the Web-Slinger in The Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 1) #374, which makes it a fun comic book movie Easter egg.

2 "The way I see it, we can do whatever we want." Venom (2019) The true gift of Venom's power with Eddie is the freedom it grants to both of them, which is exactly how Venom himself sees it. When Eddie asks Venom what he'd like to do next after the two depart Mrs. Chen's convenience store, Venom replies, "The way I see it, we can do whatever we want." Venom places some noticeable emphasis on the "we" of his statement, and while this clearly indicates he's opening possibilities of adventure that Eddie never dreamed of, Venom still has to direct his appetite for human flesh strictly to the very bad people Eddie designates.

1 Venom's Graphic Convenience Store ThreatVenom (2019) After Eddie gets Venom to agree to only devour bad people, the alien visitor immediately flexes his muscles and his appetite when he and Eddie stop a mugger in Mrs. Chen's convenience store. Venom aggressively threatens the robber, saying, "You come in here again, in fact, you go anywhere in this city preying on innocent people, and we will find you and eat both your arms and then both of your legs. And then we will eat your face right off your head. Do you understand?"

As the terrified robber tries to make peace with Venom, the alien vigilante follows up with, "So, you will be this armless, legless, faceless thing, won't you, rolling down the street like a turd in the wind? Do you feel me?" After some brief reconsideration, Venom decides not to wait and makes good on his threat, devouring the robber whole. The quote was featured heavily in Venom's marketing and pays off beautifully in the movie itself, making it the best Venom movie quote.