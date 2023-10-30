2 young children critically injured in St. George car crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A pair of children in the backseat of a car were critically injured in a St. George crash on Sunday evening.St. George Police report a black passenger car was traveling southbound in the area when it crossed into oncoming northbound lanes and hit a metal power pole.In the backseat of the vehicle were two young children who were critically injured in the crash. Their identities were not made available.

Additionally, the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with significant injuries. During the investigation, police said they were looking for a driver in a white Ford pickup truck that was in front of Dino Dash on Dixie Drive when the crash happened. It's unclear what their relationship to the crash is, if any.

Traffic in the area was shut down for a period of time Sunday night while officials investigated and cleaned up the crash.

