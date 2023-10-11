2-year Treasury yield jumps toward 5% as traders reflect on producer-price data

Trading in the roughly $25 trillion Treasury market took on two different, simultaneous lines of thinking on Wednesday, with September’s hot producer price index pushing the policy-sensitive 2-year rate back above 5% and the rest of the market largely looking past the report.

The 2-year yield BX:TMUBMUSD02Y, which captures expectations of where Federal Reserve policy is likely to go over that time, touched almost 5.03% in New York morning trading after the PPI data, up as much as 4.3 basis points from Tuesday’s closing level.

“The Fed will have to look at this inflation data and really start to reflect on whether they are containing inflation at all,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York. “The jury is still out on whether the Fed can actually be done. headtopics.com

The next major inflation report, the consumer price index for September, is set to be released on Thursday.

