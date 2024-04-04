2-Year-Old Shot in Federal Way

Federal Way police reported that a 2-year-old was shot by IHOP in Federal Way on Thursday. A few minutes later, police got a call from St. Francis Hospital saying a 2-year-old arrived with a gunshot wound .

Officers said a relative of the child and another person were shooting at each other in the parking lot. They also said it was not a random shooting and that the people knew each other. Anyone with information about what happened should call FWPD at 253-835-2121.

Federal Way Shooting IHOP Parking Lot Gunshot Wound Investigation

