2 top Polish military commanders resign in a spat with the defense minister

FILE - Poland’s Chief of the General Staff, Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak, right, talks to conscripted tank crews during the Aurora 23 military exercise at the Rinkaby firing range outside Kristianstad, Sweden, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Two top commanders of the armed forces, the Chief of the General Staff, Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak, and operational commander Gen.

According to media reports, the minister had recently kept Piotrowski out of the loop on operational decisions like stepping up defenses on the border with Belarus or the evacuation of Poles from Israel after the weekend Hamas attack.and media reports, including the Rzeczpospolita daily, said the two generals objected to the armed forces being used in the government’s election campaign.

The decisions whether to accept the resignations rests with President Andrzej Duda, who is the supreme commander.

Read more:

AP »

Leading Polish candidates to debate on state TV six days before national electionLeading Polish candidates are gearing up for a debate seen as a chance to sway undecided voters six days before an election many Poles believe is the most important one since communism was toppled in 1989

Leading Polish candidates to debate on state TV six days before national electionLeading Polish candidates are gearing up for a debate seen as a chance to sway undecided voters six days before an election many Poles believe is the most important one since communism was toppled in 1989. The debate Monday evening will be broadcast live by TVP, the taxpayer-funded public broadcaster which is obligated by law to conduct such debates. Since the Law and Justice party won power in 2015, it has used TVP as a mouthpiece that praises government policies and vilifies the opposition, mo

Leading Polish candidates to debate on state TV six days before national electionLeading Polish candidates are gearing up for a debate seen as a chance to sway undecided...

2 top Polish military commanders resign in a spat with the defense ministerTwo top commanders of the Polish armed forces have tendered their resignations

The epic Garmin Epix Gen 2 gets a smashing discount at WalmartIf you don't feel like waiting another day to score an epic deal on a new smartwatch, we suggest pulling the trigger on Walmart's offer on the stunning Garmin Epix Gen 2.

Gen. Milley reviews years as nation's highest ranking military officer | 60 MinutesGen. Mark Milley looked back at his years as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, including the differences he had with President Trump that nearly caused him to resign.