2 Things Not to Say When Your Child Says “I Hate You!”

Parents have to be thoughtful when responding to kids anger. Parents should make an effort not to invalidate their child's emotions. Parents need an education in emotions to do right by their kids. Here's a quiz: What emotions do you imagine a child is experiencing when they pronounce their hatred towards someone?

Parents need an education in emotions to do right by their kids. Here’s a quiz: What emotions do you imagine a child is experiencing when they pronounce their hatred towards someone?, your kid’s emotions, and the emotions of those in the rest of the household. When your child screams"I hate you!" or"I hate X!" (whether X is siblings, teachers, or friends), it’s time to pause. Pausing instead of impulsively reacting opens a space for applying empathy and responding in a way that builds emotional health.

Our goal is to raise children who become confident and calm adults with good mental health. Mental health is critically important. We want to help develop children who can meet the many emotional challenges of living a full life.must align with the science of emotions to support mental health. When we allow children to have their emotions, they feel validated and eventually calm down.

Our goal is to raise children who become confident and calm adults with good mental health. Mental health is critically important. We want to help develop children who can meet the many emotional challenges of living a full life.must align with the science of emotions to support mental health. When we allow children to have their emotions, they feel validated and eventually calm down. When we disallow emotions, they stay stuck in the body under a shroud of shame and"How could you say such a terrible thing?"

These reactions send a message that a child isn’t safe to express their emotions. It also leaves a child alone to cope withBiologically, human children are wired in a way where they need the adults around them to help them with emotions, which are felt in the body and are scary and painful. As children grow into adults, if all goes well inOn the other hand, here are examples of three validating statements:is not the same as condoning destructive behaviors like hitting, punching, biting, or kicking. Behaviors that hurt others must be stopped immediately by removing a child from the scene with minimal force and a calm but firm tone. A parent might say,"It's OK to be angry, but it's not OK to hit (kick, bite, punch, etc.) others. I'll stay with you in your room until you calm down."

Validating emotions doesn’t show your approval, it merely validates the inner world of the child which helps them feel seen and not alone with big scary feelings like hate.

