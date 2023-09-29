2 teens, 14 and 17, shot overnight on South Side, Chicago police said

A 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were shot overnight in the South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said.

About 3 a.m., the youngest victim was walking in the 2100 block of East. 75th Street when someone opened fire, striking the boy to the back. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and listed in fair condition.A second teen, 17, got himself to UChicago Medicine with multiple gunshot wounds, and was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.

