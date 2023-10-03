2 people, including ex-postal worker, admit to stealing millions in business checks

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskBrian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Tomeco Rainier Lewis pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskMOBILE, Ala. — Two Alabama residents, including a former postal worker, admitted on Tuesday to participating in a scheme to steal millions of dollars worth of business checks sent through the mail, authorities said.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, the television station reported.According to prosecutors, Lewis, who worked as a clerk in Mobile at a U.S. Post Office on St. Joseph Street, admitted that she took stacks of business checks over a three-month period this year. She then allegedly sold the checks to Williams, according toInvestigators with the U.S.

Prosecutors cited one example of a marine business with a box at the post office failing to receive a check for $39,916 from a vendor in February,reported. The following month, a check for $58,184 was mailed to a law firm from a general contractor and deposited into the bank account of an unauthorized person, according to Williams’ plea agreement. headtopics.com

On June 23, agents observed Lewis shoving multiple pieces of mail down her pants, according to the television station. Confronted by agents that day, Lewis allegedly removed 26 business checks from her pants. She allegedly told investigators that Williams paid her between $2,000 and $3,000 for each stack of stolen checks.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mailTwo people, including a former postal worker, admitted Tuesday to a scheme to steal millions of dollars’ worth of business checks sent through the mail .Kalaijha Tomeco Rainier Lewis and Brian Christopher Williams III pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Postal worker Kierra Coles disappeared 5 years ago MondayMonday marks five years since the unsolved disappearance of Chicago postal worker Kierra Coles.

Fed’s Powell gets earful about inflation, interest rates during central Pa. visitSmall-business people in York on Monday had a lot to complain about, including grappling personally with inflation, high interest rates, labor shortages and other challenges of the post-pandemic economy.

Monday marks five years since disappearance of postal worker Kierra ColesColes was last seen at 81st Street and Vernon Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood – and she was three months pregnant at the time.

Postal worker killed in north Houston hit-and-run crash identified as search for driver continuesHouston police said the driver of the 2011 Ford Expedition hadn't been caught as of Tuesday afternoon.