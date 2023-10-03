2 people, including ex-postal worker, admit to stealing millions in business checks

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskBrian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Tomeco Rainier Lewis pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskMOBILE, Ala. — Two Alabama residents, including a former postal worker, admitted on Tuesday to participating in a scheme to steal millions of dollars worth of business checks sent through the mail, authorities said.
The charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, the television station reported.According to prosecutors, Lewis, who worked as a clerk in Mobile at a U.S. Post Office on St. Joseph Street, admitted that she took stacks of business checks over a three-month period this year. She then allegedly sold the checks to Williams, according toInvestigators with the U.S.
Prosecutors cited one example of a marine business with a box at the post office failing to receive a check for $39,916 from a vendor in February,reported. The following month, a check for $58,184 was mailed to a law firm from a general contractor and deposited into the bank account of an unauthorized person, according to Williams’ plea agreement. headtopics.com
On June 23, agents observed Lewis shoving multiple pieces of mail down her pants, according to the television station. Confronted by agents that day, Lewis allegedly removed 26 business checks from her pants. She allegedly told investigators that Williams paid her between $2,000 and $3,000 for each stack of stolen checks.